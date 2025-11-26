Q4 EPS Estimate for Vulcan Materials Reduced by Analyst

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:VMC opened at $292.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $311.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total value of $1,700,368.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total value of $577,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,073.60. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,556 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

