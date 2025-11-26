FY2025 EPS Forecast for ARC Resources Decreased by Analyst

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ARC Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. Capital One Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARC Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

ARX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.41.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$24.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$22.63 and a one year high of C$31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.97.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 20.95%.The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

