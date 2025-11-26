ProAssurance FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Zacks Research

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a report released on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 4.33%.The business had revenue of $220.02 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised ProAssurance to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.11. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 75.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 75.1% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 173,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance by 19.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after acquiring an additional 114,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at $2,697,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

