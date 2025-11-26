Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCML. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). Bay Commercial Bank had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Bay Commercial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bay Commercial Bank’s payout ratio is 47.62%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 974.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Bay Commercial Bank by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
