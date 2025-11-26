Leerink Partnrs Predicts Reduced Earnings for Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $101.13 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $101.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,720. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $695,289 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 951.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,980.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 75.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

