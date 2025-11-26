Archer (ARHVF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, November 28th. Analysts expect Archer to post earnings of $0.0862 per share and revenue of $3.3204 billion for the quarter.

Archer Stock Performance

Shares of Archer stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Archer has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

