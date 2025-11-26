Archer (ARHVF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, November 28th. Analysts expect Archer to post earnings of $0.0862 per share and revenue of $3.3204 billion for the quarter.
Archer Stock Performance
Shares of Archer stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Archer has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $2.60.
Archer Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Archer
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.