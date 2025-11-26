Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Insider Stephen Inglis Buys 50,000 Shares

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Inglis acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 per share, with a total value of £50,500.
Stephen Inglis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 11th, Stephen Inglis bought 40,000 shares of Regional REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 per share, for a total transaction of £49,600.
Regional REIT Stock Performance
Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 102.80 on Wednesday. Regional REIT Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.80. The company has a market capitalization of £166.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regional REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 140.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGL
Regional REIT Company Profile
Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.
Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regional REIT
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- About the Markup Calculator
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.