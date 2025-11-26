Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Insider Stephen Inglis Buys 50,000 Shares

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Inglis acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 per share, with a total value of £50,500.

Stephen Inglis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional REIT alerts:

On Thursday, September 11th, Stephen Inglis bought 40,000 shares of Regional REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 per share, for a total transaction of £49,600.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 102.80 on Wednesday. Regional REIT Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.80. The company has a market capitalization of £166.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regional REIT ( LON:RGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regional REIT had a negative net margin of 89.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regional REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 140.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGL

Regional REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.