B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PXED

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phoenix Education Partners in a report released on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Phoenix Education Partners’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Phoenix Education Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Education Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Phoenix Education Partners Stock Performance

PXED stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. Phoenix Education Partners has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

About Phoenix Education Partners

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market.

