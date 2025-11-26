What is William Blair’s Estimate for BJRI Q1 Earnings?

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $330.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Zacks Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $38.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $807.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16.

BJ’s Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $62,023.26. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $361,785.32. This trade represents a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,618.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Further Reading

