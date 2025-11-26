Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

NYSE:FNV opened at $200.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.88 and a 200-day moving average of $182.02.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 600.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 78.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 590.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

