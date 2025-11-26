Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $51.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $7,537,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,582,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,135,998.60. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $790,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 685,776 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,920.32. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 401,367 shares of company stock valued at $19,952,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 432,848 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Vital Farms by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,362,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after buying an additional 287,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,315,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after buying an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,687,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,017,000 after acquiring an additional 444,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,377,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,692,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.35 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.