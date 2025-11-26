Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $51.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.70.
Several research analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 432,848 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Vital Farms by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,362,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after buying an additional 287,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,315,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after buying an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,687,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,017,000 after acquiring an additional 444,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,377,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,692,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.35 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
