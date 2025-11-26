Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $9.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.0714.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.00 million, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $928.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.59 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.280 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 4,256 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $27,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,280. This trade represents a 34.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric C. Christel purchased 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 83,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

