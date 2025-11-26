Analysts Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $46.73

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.7273.
IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IAC from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on IAC from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IAC Stock Up 3.5%
Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.25. IAC has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). IAC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IAC
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IAC
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.