What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for AbbVie Q4 Earnings?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a report released on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.85.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $231.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.74 billion, a PE ratio of 110.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day moving average of $206.12. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $28,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

