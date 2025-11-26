Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Leede Financial raised shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of EPRX opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.47. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,965,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,077,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 262.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the period.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

