Analysts Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) PT at $118.38

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.3077.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $100.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

