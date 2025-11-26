Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for AMP Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $10.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.12. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $38.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2027 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

AMP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $452.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $396.14 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.72 and its 200-day moving average is $501.04.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.02 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total value of $676,410.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,050. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.55%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

