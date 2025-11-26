Royal Gold FY2026 EPS Increased by Raymond James Financial

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.48. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RGLD. Zacks Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.8%

RGLD stock opened at $192.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.42.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,994,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,076 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,887,000 after buying an additional 685,857 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,029,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,090.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 319,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after buying an additional 292,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 52.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 833,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,173,000 after acquiring an additional 286,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.