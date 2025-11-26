Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for Apple Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

Apple stock opened at $276.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $280.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.