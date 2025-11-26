Unity Software Inc. $U Position Increased by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Unity Software by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $9,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,298,146 shares in the company, valued at $49,303,585.08. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $103,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 175,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,053.50. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,217,208 shares of company stock worth $94,777,362. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on U shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.50 to $40.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

