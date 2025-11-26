Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after buying an additional 560,668 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 506,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $19,098,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,972,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 48.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $99,593.19. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,016.01. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $2,705,438.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,227.02. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 63,051 shares of company stock worth $3,711,117 in the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Upstart from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Upstart Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 189.87 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Upstart had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.33%.The business had revenue of $258.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

