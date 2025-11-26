LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR $LX Stock Position Raised by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,426,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,950 shares during the period. LexinFintech makes up 2.7% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,305,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,884,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,192,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,048,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1,862.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,715,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,488,000 after buying an additional 3,526,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LexinFintech by 38.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 585,739 shares during the last quarter.

LX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of LX opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.64.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

