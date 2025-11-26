Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,760,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,197,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Innodata by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innodata by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Innodata alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INOD shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Innodata from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $12,278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,400. This represents a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $538,070.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at $256,295. This trade represents a 67.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 236,372 shares of company stock valued at $14,572,507 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innodata Price Performance

INOD opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innodata

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.