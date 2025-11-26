Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,760,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,197,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Innodata by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innodata by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INOD shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Innodata from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $12,278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,400. This represents a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $538,070.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at $256,295. This trade represents a 67.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 236,372 shares of company stock valued at $14,572,507 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Innodata Price Performance
INOD opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $93.85.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Innodata had a return on equity of 54.27% and a net margin of 18.71%.The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
