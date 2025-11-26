Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $352,000 in Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COHU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 869.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cohu by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Cohu Trading Up 3.5%

COHU opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $126.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohu has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

