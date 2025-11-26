Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $372,000 in Textron Inc. $TXT

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Textron by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Textron by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,153,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,470,000 after buying an additional 279,237 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Textron by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 15.1% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.