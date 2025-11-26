Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $157,512,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 177,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 127.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $81.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

