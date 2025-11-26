Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,600 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,462,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,064,000 after acquiring an additional 55,653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $20,631,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research set a $79.00 price objective on Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.