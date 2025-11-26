Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $25,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,608 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,039,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,257,000 after purchasing an additional 834,230 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,344,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,457,000 after buying an additional 570,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price target on Roblox in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Arete Research set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Roblox Stock Up 0.6%

RBLX opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.70.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total transaction of $8,997,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 270,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,715.24. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,991,449.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,724.89. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,508 shares of company stock worth $43,636,941. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.