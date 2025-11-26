Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,628 Shares of Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,628 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Woodward by 32.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 2,218.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $294.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.22.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $293.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.41 and a 200 day moving average of $245.97. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $296.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The business had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Woodward announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

