Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 718 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Czech National Bank increased its position in Incyte by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 46.1% in the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.85.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $60,613.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,033.84. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $289,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,238.82. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,227 shares of company stock worth $396,327 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.