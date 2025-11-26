Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 375.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,055.00 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,209.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,358.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

