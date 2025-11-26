Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 11,529 Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $96,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,793.75. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,120. This trade represents a 39.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $4,979,310 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $136.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.51. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $560.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.