Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 11,529 Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $96,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,793.75. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,120. This trade represents a 39.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $4,979,310 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on CRUS
Cirrus Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $136.92.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.51. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $560.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cirrus Logic
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.