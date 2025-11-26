Inceptionr LLC Buys 1,946 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $618.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $665.18.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

