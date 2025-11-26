Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Innoviva, Inc. $INVA

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 157.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 4,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Innoviva by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Innoviva Stock Performance

INVA opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.42. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.62. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

