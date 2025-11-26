1,969 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Crown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crown

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.