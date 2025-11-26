Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $287,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Best Buy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,139 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,074 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,988 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $40,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 12,486,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,316,450.32. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 5.3%

Best Buy stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $91.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBY

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.