RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 406.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.85.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $498.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $403.01 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

