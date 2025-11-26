Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,719 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 109.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $628.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.75.

NYSE CMI opened at $494.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $495.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.68 and a 200-day moving average of $384.59.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

