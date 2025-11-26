Silphium Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Silphium Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 409,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,292,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 313,343 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

