Inceptionr LLC Sells 190 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Inceptionr LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $887.69.

McKesson Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:MCK opened at $890.30 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $558.13 and a 12 month high of $891.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $795.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $737.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

