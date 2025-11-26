Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $244.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays set a $278.00 target price on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.00 and a 1-year high of $290.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.46 and its 200-day moving average is $247.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by $6.13. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.23 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

