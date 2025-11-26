Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. This represents a 84.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,259. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

