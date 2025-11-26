Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,296 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $38,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 101.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,215.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. The trade was a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

