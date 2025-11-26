Inceptionr LLC Acquires 11,090 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of GM stock opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,989,943.65. This represents a 63.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,283,397 shares of company stock worth $137,184,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.