Silphium Asset Management Ltd Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Silphium Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 821,425 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 124.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,543,000 after buying an additional 701,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,133,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,129,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after acquiring an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $116.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.68 million. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $564,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,707. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

