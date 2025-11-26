Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29, FiscalAI reports. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.250-1.450 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Up 42.4%

Kohl’s stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.78.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 244,761 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Kohl’s by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 546,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 840,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

