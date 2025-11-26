The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $79,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.