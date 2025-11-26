Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Burlington Stores updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.690-9.890 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 12.5%

BURL stock opened at $248.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.12. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 536.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after buying an additional 227,254 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,757,000 after acquiring an additional 37,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

