Geode Capital Management LLC Has $46.88 Million Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,802 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.97% of SiriusPoint worth $46,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 307.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 96,715 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth $420,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiriusPoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $21.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.81.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.97%.The business had revenue of $755.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.35 million.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

