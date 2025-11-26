Columbia Bank Buys New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Columbia Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.03 per share, with a total value of $108,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,872.86. This represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabra R. Purtill purchased 450 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.95 per share, with a total value of $98,077.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,219.65. This trade represents a 51.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares worth $1,889,171. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $223.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.23 and a 200-day moving average of $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.99 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The company had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.44%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

